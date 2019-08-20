HAMILTON COUNTY — Just one open seat remains at the close of jury selection today in the Clark County case of a man accused of killing and mutilating a Jeffersonville woman in 2014.
Court staff reported that as of 6 p.m. today, 15 jurors had been selected to hear the case of Joseph Oberhansley, on trial this week for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Tammy Jo Blanton.
Both parties previously agreed to select the jury from a pool outside Clark County, due to the nature of the charges and pretrial publicity.
Attorneys have said they plan to select the full 12-member jury plus four alternates, but Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said the parties will discuss Wednesday morning whether or not to proceed with selecting the final juror or going with three alternates.
That decision will determine whether opening statements start as previously planned Wednesday afternoon, or if that portion of the trial will start Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.