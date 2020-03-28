UPDATE:
At 5:03 p.m. Indiana State Police report the left lane of I-65 has opened to traffic. The two right lanes remain closed.
EARLIER STORY:
CLARK COUNTY — Motorists should use caution in the 12.6 mile marker area of Interstate 65 northbound in Clark County, where an accident has resulted in lane closures.
Indiana State Police report the serious injury crash involved a semi, with an unknown amount of fuel spilled. Lifeline was en route to the accident, according to a State Police news release issued at 4:45 p.m Saturday.
