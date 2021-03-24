CLARK COUNTY — Part of Interstate 65 in Clark County was closed for more than 12 hours Wednesday after two early-morning crashes.
The first, which happened between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. at the 24-mile marker, involved a collision between a passenger truck and a semi, and resulted in the driver of the semi being taken to University of Louisville Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said.
As of 2 p.m., crews still had the right lane of I-65 closed for cleanup, with the potential to remain closed through the evening rush hour.
The second crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the 19-mile marker, when a semi struck an unoccupied Clark County Sheriff's Deputy's vehicle.
