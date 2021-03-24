CLARK COUNTY — One lane of Interstate 65 in Clark County remains blocked following two early morning crashes.
The first , which happened between 2 and 3 a.m. at the 24 mile marker, involved a collision between a passenger truck and a semi, and resulted in the driver of the semi being transported to University of Louisville Hospital with serious but non life threatening injuries, Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls confirmed. As of 2 p.m., crews still had the right lane of I-65 closed for cleanup, with the potential to remain closed through the evening rush hour.
The second crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the 19 mile marker, when a semi struck an unoccupied Clark County Sheriff's Deputy vehicle.
