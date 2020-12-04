SOUTHERN INDIANA — One northbound lane is now open, as crews continue to work the scene of a semi fire which started just before 2 p.m. There are no injuries reported.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls confirmed the blaze started from a brake fire, and that the truck was fully engulfed when emergency responders arrived. The back two tires have also melted.
Indiana State Police are working the scene, assisted by other local first responding departments.
