SCOTT COUNTY — One of two semi drivers involved in a Tuesday morning crash in Scott County has died, Indiana State Police report. They have not yet identified the deceased driver.
According to a news release, ISP responded around 11:40 a.m. to the 34-mile marker of Interstate 65 just north of the Austin exit, where they found that a red 2001 International semi truck had rear-ended a blue 2019 Freightliner that was slowed in traffic.
Preliminary investigation showed that northbound traffic on I-65 near the 35-mile marker had been diverted into the left lane as the right was closed for maintenance. The International hit the rear of the Freightliner before traveling off the east side of the roadway into a ditch.
The driver of the International was rushed to a local hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.
Traffic was diverted onto U.S. 31 and was backed up several miles as the investigation continued. The roadway reopened around 5:40 p.m.
