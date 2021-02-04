JEFFERSONVILLE — Police have confirmed the identity of a woman who died during a house fire on Pratt Street Monday in Jeffersonville.
Jeffersonville Police Detective Josh Schiller confirmed Thursday that the victim was 27-year-old Miranda L. Asher, who lived at the home with another adult male. Preliminary autopsy results show she died from smoke inhalation.
A GoFundMe set up by Asher's family to help with funeral expenses described her as a "loving honest mother, sister, daughter, granddaughter and friend," it reads.
"She always tried to make people feel good about themselves and always tried to make them laugh."
As of Thursday afternoon, $2,100 of the $7,000 goal had been reached.
The fire was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, at the home in the 800 block of Pratt Street. On arrival, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the windows and doors, Jeffersonville Fire Sgt. Justin Ames said.
Police say the man at the home had tried to run back in to the house to get Asher, but when fire crews found her, she was deceased. The man was not injured.
The fire was under control in less than 35 minutes but it quickly gutted the entire structure. Ames said wind may have contributed to the quick spread of the fire as well as the house being small with plenty of open space inside for the fire to move. More than 26 firefighters responded.
The GoFundMe can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/miranda-ashers-funeral?utm_medium=email&utm_source=product&utm_campaign=p_email%2B2300-co-team-welcome.
