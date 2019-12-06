NEW ALBANY — After months of investigation, police believe the death of a New Albany woman, whose body was found in her home in September, is not a criminal matter.
The New Albany Police Department received a report Sept. 6 of a deceased woman in a residence at 38 Valley View Court near State Street. There, they found the body of Jasmine McNew, 20, who had lived at the home with her young daughter, who was not home at the time.
Police treated the case as a death investigation, which meant they were trying to ascertain if it had been an accidental death, suicide or homicide. New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey confirmed today that police do not believe at this time that a crime occurred. He deferred to the Floyd County coroner to release cause of death information.
When contacted by the News and Tribune, Coroner Steve Burks declined to release McNew's cause of death, referring the newspaper to the death certificate.
