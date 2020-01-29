JEFFERSONVILLE — Five of the seven suspects police believe were involved in an armed robbery and shooting last week in Jeffersonville have been taken into custody, including the two victims who have since been released from jail.
New details were released Wednesday in the case, which involved the 4 a.m. robbery Jan. 22 of two men they say were selling drugs out of their apartment at the 600 block of East Maple Street.
Jeffersonville Police Detective Isaac Parker reports that Marciez Sewell, 24, of Jeffersonville, is charged with a level 2 felony for armed burglary and a level 3 felony for armed robbery; Ethan James, 21, of Jeffersonville is charged with a level 2 felony for armed burglary, a level 3 felony for armed robbery, a level 4 felony for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a level 5 felony for battery with a deadly weapon and a level 5 felony for criminal recklessness with a firearm; Austin Wilson, 22, of Palmyra, is charged with a level 2 felony for armed robbery and a level 3 felony for armed burglary.
The two victims, James Hendrick and Clayton Pierce, are both charged with a level 6 felony for possession of a controlled substance, a level 6 felony for possession of methamphetamine and a class A misdemeanor for possession of a controlled substance. Two other women are also charged in the case; police did not provide charging information on the two, who were not in custody as of press time.
Court records show that the two women — listed in the probable cause affidavit as Alisha Rainbolt and Reagan Kent — had gone to the Maple Street residence Jan. 21 to purchase drugs, and had returned later with the plan of leaving the door unlocked for the other suspects to enter and rob them.
Police say Hendrick and Piece had been at the apartment with the two women when Sewell, James and Wilson entered the home. Initially there was a physical confrontation as Hendrick tried to tackle Sewell, during which time they say a gun was fired.
During that, police say James fired the gun he was armed with. The three then took “a quantity of illegal narcotics” from the residence. Hendrick and Pierce were transported to University of Louisville Hospital with non life threatening injuries.
While executing a search warrant at the home, police say they found illegal narcotics, counterfeit cash, Sewell’s ID card, shell casings from two types of guns and two projectiles in the kitchen floor near the entry.
Sewell was arrested on unrelated charges and is currently being held in Boyle County, Ky.; Austin was arrested on unrelated charges and is being held in Crawford County and Ethan was arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service on a warrant for revocation in an unrelated armed robbery case in Clark County.
Hendrick and Pierce were both booked into Clark County jail on the drug and possession charges, but have since been released, Parker said.
“We definitely believe it was an isolated incident,” Parker said. “We don’t believe it was something that was connected to any type of ongoing violence.
He added that the success of the investigation was a direct result of partnerships with the community who reached out, along with assistance from other agencies where suspects were located.
