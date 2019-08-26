NEW ALBANY — Power has been restored to the more than 2,000 Duke Energy customers in New Albany who lost it Monday morning after an electric pole caught fire.
A representative of Duke confirmed that the outage to 2,051 customers was caused when a cross arm support bracket made contact with a power line, causing the top two feet of the pole to catch fire.
The fire was extinguished and crews began repairs. The outage lasted from 10:43 a.m. to 12:49 p.m. and affected customers in an area between Water Street in the South, Beeler in the North and stretching from East to West between parts of Bank and Silver streets.
