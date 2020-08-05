SPEED — U.S. 31 has reopened in Clark County after a non-injury train collision Wednesday morning.
Clark County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Scottie Maples confirmed that around 11:40 a.m., a Louisville and Indiana Railroad train struck a semi that was crossing the tracks at Riley Drive and U.S. 31 in Speed. One lane of the roadway was closed for several hours before it was reopened in the afternoon.
The driver of the semi, which was carrying about 40,000 pounds of cement for a company based in Cambridge, Ohio, told investigators he saw the train but the crossing arms were not down so he believed he could cross the tracks in time. While crossing, the arms came down, hitting his truck just before the train did.
Maples said there have been other collisions at this crossing and cautioned drivers to look both ways and stop if a train is moving.
"We would always advise if a train is in view not to try to cross the tracks," Maples said.
