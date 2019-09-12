NEW ALBANY — Scott Clark has resigned as Floyd County auditor, effective Oct. 11.
Clark cited health issues in his resignation letter, according to Shawn Carruthers, Floyd County Republican chairman and a commissioner.
"He just felt like he was unable to fulfill his duties due to his health, so it would be better to just step aside," Carruthers said. "I commend him for that."
Clark did not respond to a phone request for comment.
Clark has come under criticism in recent weeks after a State Board of Accounts audit showed he amassed $21,406.71 in fines for failing to properly file an employer's quarterly federal tax return and the late remittance of payroll withholding taxes. Another fine of roughly $6,000 was recently assessed for similar issues. He has also been criticized for not showing up to work during business hours.
The Floyd County Council unanimously voted no confidence in Clark at its Tuesday meeting.
In his response letter to the SBOA compliance report, Clark said there were reasons for the late payments. He said employee turnover had led to "less experienced employees" who contributed to this incident. Clark added it was difficult to retain and find experienced staff when salaries are not competitive. He also said no laws were broken, no one lied and nothing was stolen.
"The incident was an error in performing the duties in the scope of the auditor's office," Clark said in his letter to the SBOA.
Clark, a Republican, was re-elected to a second term last November, defeating Democrat Maury Goldberg by 4,800 votes.
Carruthers said a caucus will be held by Floyd County Republican precinct chairs to fill the position.
"We have already had several qualified people step up and say they are interested," he said.
Floyd County Council President Denise Konkle said she wished Clark well.
"I am just ready to move the county forward and get that office in order," she said.
Konkle, and Floyd County Commissioners' President Billy Stewart, said it will be up to the Indiana Attorney General's office to force Clark, or his bond company, to pay the fine.
Like Konkle, Stewart said Clark's absence from the office in recent weeks has made the job of running the county difficult.
"It's hard for us and the County Council to do the job if we don't have all the information," Stewart said. "We have to know the financial stability of the county."
Stewart said more money will be coming into the county coffers in January from the sale of the hospital, so it will be important to have someone permanent in the office at that time.
"We have all this money coming in, so we would like to know where our liabilities are," he said.
Carruthers said a copy of Clark's resignation was submitted to the governor's office. He did not know when a caucus would be conducted to fill the position, but it will likely happen in late October or early November.
"I wish Scott the best," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.