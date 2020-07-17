CLARK COUNTY — The third suspect in an alleged home invasion/car jacking in Louisville early Friday morning has been apprehended in Clark County.
Police from multiple agencies searched northern Clark County for the suspect, who was said to have been involved in the incidents with two others. The other two had been arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department.
The third suspect was arrested about 6 p.m. on State Road 62 near the 14-mile creek, according to a Facebook post by the Charlestown Police Department. The department had given updates throughout the day, first notifying the public to be aware of the man and call 911 if seen.
Police warned early in the day that the suspect might have been armed and cautioned residents to keep their vehicles locked and to use caution when answering the door. Police posted a new update about 4:30 p.m. that “it is believed that a minimal risk to the public exists, as the suspect has continually avoided populated areas.”
Indiana State Police, Charlestown Police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office are among the departments that worked the search.
