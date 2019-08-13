JEFFERSONVILLE — A Silver Alert for a missing Jeffersonville man has been canceled.
The Jeffersonville Police Department was investigating the disappearance of Lawrence “Larry” Haas, a 69-year-old white male.
Haas was missing from Jeffersonville, and was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 10, at noon.
Jeffersonville police did not release any further details about the cancellation.
For information, contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-246-6996.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.