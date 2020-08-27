NEW ALBANY — 8:02 p.m. UPDATE: The Silver Alert for a 14-year-old Kamryn Bowman has been canceled, according to a news release.
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued as police continue to search for a New Albany teen last seen Thursday afternoon.
The New Albany Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kamryn Bowman, 14, who was last seen at 12:30 p.m. wearing black shorts and blue Nike shoes. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 125 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. Anyone with information on Bowman's whereabouts should contact the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411 or call 911.
