A statewide Silver Alert issued Sunday morning for a missing 20-year-old woman from Jeffersonville has been canceled, according to a notice issued by Indiana State Police just before 5 p.m. Sunday. State Police canceled the alert after the woman was found safe by New Albany Police, according to WAVE 3 News.
Original story
Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 20-year-old from Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared regarding a missing Jeffersonville woman.
The Jeffersonville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Brittany Davey, a 20-year-old Black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 216 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pajama pants.
Davey was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 3 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Brittany Davey, contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.