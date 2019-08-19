HAMILTON COUNTY — Jury selection started this morning in Hamilton County in the case of a man charged with killing and consuming the organs of his ex-girlfriend in Jeffersonville in 2014.
Joseph Oberhansley, 38, was arrested in September 2014 after police found the mutilated body of Tammy Jo Blanton, 46, inside her home on Locust Street.
Attorneys agreed earlier this year to select the jury from outside of Clark County, due to the details of the charges and attention the case had drawn.
Rachael Krause, reporter for newsgathering partner Wave 3 News, is attending the jury selection in Hamilton County and reports that as of around 4 p.m. today, six jurors have been selected.
Clark County court staff previously said the jury pool could include up to 240 jurors — four sets of 60. Of these, 12 jurors and four alternates will be selected.
Opening statements are expected to begin Wednesday afternoon.
