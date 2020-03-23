CLARK COUNTY — Health officials in Clark County have confirmed a sixth COVID-19 case in Clark County, a day after confirming the fifth on Sunday. 

Clark County health Officer Eric Yazel said in a text message that the patient is a 35-year-old man who had contact with a person from out of town who has tested positive. Five of the county's confirmed cases also had contact with known positives. 

The County confirmed its fifth case Sunday, a woman who Yazel said was younger than the highest-risk age group of 60 years and older. This case is under investigation. 

The first case was confirmed in the county on March 17. 

