CLARK COUNTY — Health officials in Clark County have confirmed a sixth COVID-19 case in Clark County, a day after confirming the fifth on Sunday.
Clark County health Officer Eric Yazel said in a text message that the patient is a 35-year-old man who had contact with a person from out of town who has tested positive. Five of the county's confirmed cases also had contact with known positives.
The County confirmed its fifth case Sunday, a woman who Yazel said was younger than the highest-risk age group of 60 years and older. This case is under investigation.
The first case was confirmed in the county on March 17.
