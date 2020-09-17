LATEST:
An AMBER Alert 001-2020 issued on Sept. 17, 2020, for Kinsley Rose Potts has been canceled as requested by the Plainfield Police Department.
ORIGINAL:
INDIANA — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Department has requested the activation of an AMBER Alert from Plainfield, which is 18.5 miles southwest of Indianapolis.
The victim, Kinsley Rose Potts, is a 5 month old white female, 1 foot tall, 20 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, and last seen wearing a onesie. Kinsley was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at 6:29 a.m. in Plainfield, and is believed to be in extreme danger.
The suspect is an unknown white man with gray beard last seen wearing a white shirt and driving a white 2014 Chevrolet Silverado bearing Indiana plate DPC803.
If you have any information on this incident, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff's Department at 1-317-839-8700 or 911.
