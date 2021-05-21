CLARKSVILLE — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect associated with a Thursday fire that destroyed a 170-year-old cabin at the George Rogers Clark home site in Clarksville.
In a Facebook post made Friday afternoon, the Clarksville Police Department identified Jason Fosse as the suspect and asked anyone that anyone who knows where he may be to contact the department.
On Friday morning, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Jim Hash confirmed that the initial reports of the fire at the historic site on Harrison Avenue came in around 5:50 p.m. Thursday, although because the cabin was away from the main road, the blaze could have started earlier.
Hash said Indiana DNR, state and local fire marshals, Clarksville fire and police and New Albany police are gathering evidence at multiple fire sites reported Thursday within about a square mile, or walking distance. He said it was too early Friday to say what the cause or origin of the cabin fire was, or whether the separate fires are related. The cabin was believed to be locked and nothing of value inside it.
"It's very possible that each log they move inside that cabin could reveal a piece of evidence," Hash said. "Sometimes you can go right in and find the exact piece of evidence you need within a few hours, other times it may be the last stone that you overturn [that] gives you that one piece of evidence to be able to solve any potential crime.
"And until all of the agencies can get together and compile that information, we're not going to know if one piece of information from one area is potentially related to a piece of information at this site."
The serene property, shaded by mature trees and overlooking the Ohio River, is part of the Falls of the Ohio State Park nearby. The cabin itself, built in the 1830s, was relocated to Clarksville from Osgood, near Versailles, about 20 years ago. It was selected as a period-correct structure to replace Clark's original home, which had been destroyed in the late 1800s.
“For 20 years, the reproduction of the George Rogers Clark cabin at Falls of the Ohio State Park has educated Hoosiers and our guests of the important role the site, and region, played in the history of our nation," said a statement from DNR Director Dan Borten.
"This is where Meriwether Lewis and William Clark first met in 1803 and began their journey of discovery together. It has long served as a peaceful place for Americans to meet, reflect, and celebrate events in their lives. We are deeply saddened by this loss.”
A statement issued Friday by the Falls of the Ohio Foundation board of directors said its members are "grieving the loss of the Clark Cabin. The George Rogers Clark home site is a significant part of our national history.
"In 2001, 'Clark’s Cabin' was erected on the site to help us reflect on the stories of this time. The cabin, originally built in 1830, was about the same size of Clark’s original home with a simple porch overlooking the lower portion of the Falls of the Ohio.
"And, while last night’s fire razed the physical structure of what was Clark’s Cabin, it can’t erase our history. As stewards of the natural, cultural and historic resources of this area, the Falls of the Ohio Foundation will do anything we can to support the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and our community in preserving this important piece of our past."
Anyone with information on the fires or suspicious activity nearby is asked to call Indiana DNR at 812-837-9536.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of suspect Jason Fosse should contact Clarksville Police Detective Kevin Conklin at 812-288-7151 Ext 213 or email at k.conklin@clarksvillepolice.com.
