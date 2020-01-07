CLARKSVILLE — A man is in custody after police say he fired shots toward several people Saturday in Clarksville before fleeing the scene; no one was injured in the shooting.
Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer confirmed Tuesday night that Joshua M. Vogler had been arrested in Louisville, with both the Louisville Metro and Clarksville Police departments responding.
He's accused of firing two shots at the three people Saturday around 1 p.m. on Marlowe Drive before firing a third into the air and leaving in a white Ford Fusion or Focus.
At least one of the people was known to Vogler, Palmer said. On scene, police located two shells from a handgun.
Police had been searching for the suspect for three days before his arrest, and had considered him armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Clarksville Police Detective Smith at 812-288-7151, ext. 314.
