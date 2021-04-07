NEW ALBANY — Two children are in critical condition after a Wednesday crash near State Street in New Albany hospitalized one adult and four children.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey provided an update on the conditions of those injured in the crash in a Thursday news release.
Two children, ages 5 and 8, are in critical condition, according to the release. The 13-year-old and 10-year-old are now in stable condition.
The driver, a 30-year-old woman, has been treated and released from the hospital.
New Albany police and fire departments responded around 2:15 p.m. at the area of Pearl Street and Culbertson Avenue on a report of an accident with injuries, according to the New Albany Police Department.
First responders found a heavily damaged Chevy Traverse off the roadway, with a woman and four children inside, all with injuries. The woman was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
The children were taken to Kosair Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
The crash remains under investigation by New Albany police and Indiana State Police. Due to the ongoing investigation, police are not releasing additional details at this time.
"We are continuing to look at all aspects of this case," Bailey said in the Thursday news release. "I won't speculate on the cause at this point but am confident we will reveal all facts of this case. The injured children remain in our thoughts and we hope for speedy recoveries."
