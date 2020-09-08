ALLEN COUNTY — Two jurors have been selected for the trial of a man accused of killing and mutilating his ex-girlfriend in Jeffersonville in 2014, court staff confirmed shortly after noon today.
Joseph Oberhansley, 39, was charged in 2014 with murder, rape and burglary in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend, 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton at her home on Sept. 11 of that year.
Jury selection started this morning in Allen County; attorneys seek to seat 12 jurors and four alternates. They're expected to travel back to Southern Indiana this week for trial proceedings in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4.
Court documents filed late last week show that 640 possible jurors were summoned by the Allen County Superior Court administrator. They were expected to appear in groups of 40 in two-hour intervals. For each group, there was 10 minutes set aside for a statement by Judge Vicki Carmichael, followed by 20 minutes of questioning by the defense and 20 minutes by the state.
Jurors, attorneys, court staff and Oberhansley are required to wear a mask while in the courtroom to mitigate spread of COVID-19.
The defense filed a motion Friday objecting to jury selection and a jury trial during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was overruled by the judge.
