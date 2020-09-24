LOUISVILLE (WAVE) — Two LMPD officers were shot Wednesday night in downtown Louisville. LMPD confirmed the shooting happened at Brook Street and Broadway at about 8:30 p.m.
“Both officers are currently undergoing treatment at University Hospital,” LMPD Interim Chief Rob Schroeder said at a news conference at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. “One is alert and stable. One is undergoing surgery and is stable.”
Schroeder, who said he wasn’t releasing the names of the officers, added that “one person is in custody," but that person’s identity was not released, WAVE 3 News reported.
LMPD spokesman officer Lamont Washington said both of the officers injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
It’s not clear if the shooting was related to any protests.
Following the shooting, President Donald Trump tweeted, “Praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help. Spoke to Governor Andy Beshear and we are prepared to work together, immediately upon request!”
Former vice president Joe Biden also tweeted about the shootings saying, “Even amidst the profound grief & anger today’s decision generated, violence is never & can never be the answer. Those who engage in it must be held accountable. Jill & I are keeping the officers shot tonight in Louisville in our prayers. We wish them both a swift & full recovery.”
City streets were packed with demonstrators Wednesday following the grand jury’s decision not to charge any of the three LMPD officers directly for the death of Breonna Taylor.
One officer, Brett Hankison, was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment for his part in the raid on Taylor’s home on March 13. He fired 10 shots from outside her apartment, several of which ended up going into adjacent units. That’s why he was fired in June, and charged.
“I am very concerned about the safety of our officers,” Schroeder said.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted a short video at about 10:30 p.m., urging Louisville residents to “please, go home.”
The FBI tweeted at about 9 p.m. that it is assisting LMPD in the shooting investigation. Early Thursday morning, a post made on the LMPD Facebook page asked for anyone with photos or videos of the shooting to submit them.
