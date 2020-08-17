SELLERSBURG — Two Silver Creek High School students have tested positive for COVID-19.
One positive case was confirmed by the district Saturday, and another was confirmed Monday afternoon.
According to Silver Creek Superintendent Clemen Perez-Lloyd, the first student to test positive was at school last Wednesday and until noon Thursday. Wednesday was the first day of classes for the Silver Creek Community School Corp.
Contact tracing is ongoing for the second COVID-19 case, she said, and the district is following protocols outlined in its reopening, including cleaning and disinfecting areas that the student occupied within the past 72 hours. Those who were in close proximity to the first student who tested positive have been notified and quarantined for 14 days.
"We ensured that we're going to be transparent with the information,” Perez-Lloyd said. "As soon as were were notified about the confirmed case, we followed protocols, and everybody did an excellent job following them. As soon as we confirmed, we had a text group with the health department, and a nurse on site conducted contact tracing. Each parent of those kids within close proximity were notified and everyone knows we need to monitor for symptoms."
The school was cleaned on Friday and deep cleaned Sunday morning, including spaces that were occupied by the student who tested positive, Perez-Lloyd said. In-person school is continuing as scheduled at the high school.
The first student who tested positive is a volleyball ball player at Silver Creek High School. The volleyball team's practices and games are suspended until Wednesday, Aug. 26, according to a statement from Silver Creek High School Principal Al Eckert posted on the district's Facebook page.
Greater Clark County Schools has reported COVID-19 cases at multiple schools since opening July 29. On Monday, the district confirmed a positive case at Bridgepoint Elementary in Jeffersonville.
This weekend, Greater Clark announced that Jeffersonville High School will switch to virtual learning from Aug. 17-21 due staff absences.
A total of 17 staff members will be absent from Jeffersonville High School this week, including four who are quarantined due to contact with an exposed student or staff member, the district posted Sunday on Facebook.
The New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. confirmed last Wednesday that one person at Green Valley Elementary and two people at Fairmont Elementary tested positive for COVID-19. Each individual who tested positive at NAFC had a pending COVID-19 test when they attended the first day of school Wednesday.
