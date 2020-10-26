CHARLESTOWN — Two people remain hospitalized with serious injuries after a domestic situation Sunday night in Charlestown that led to gunfire between the suspect and police.
A suspect who police say shot a woman at a home off of Vienna Road in Charlestown Sunday night was later transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. He was shot at by both the victim's husband and by Charlestown police who returned fire when he shot at them on arrival. It is not yet known which bullets hit the suspect, but the case remains under investigation, Clark County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Scottie Maples said Monday.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office responded at 10:23 p.m. Sunday to a report of a domestic situation at that home, Maples confirmed. Nearby Charlestown police were first on scene and had discovered the female victim; she was transported to the hospital for treatment for one or more gunshot wounds.
Early investigation shows the suspect, who has not been identified, had for reasons not known at this time shot the woman, a family member of a woman he had been dating. The victim's husband then fired at him. Investigators say he then shot at the first responding officers, who returned fire, before retreating into the house alone.
Members of the SWAT team entered the home, where they found the male suspect with gunshot wounds; he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
No officers were injured during this response, in which Indiana State Police also assisted.
Maples said the case is ongoing to determine what led to the incident and whether the suspect was hit by bullet's from the victim's husband, police returning fire, or both. The victim and suspect's condition was not immediately available Monday afternoon.
