INDIANA — There have now been more than 160 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Clark and Floyd counties, according to state and local data.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported that as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, there have been 86 Clark County residents test positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus; seven have died. The Floyd County Health Department reported on Tuesday that there had been 79 county residents test positive with three deaths.
There have been a total of 155 people confirmed positive in Floyd County, but not not all are residents, the health department reported.
Statewide, there have been 5,943 patients test positive in the state, according to the ISDH. Of these 203 people have died. There have been 30,869 tests performed.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, there had been 395,011 cases across the U.S., with 12,064 deaths.
