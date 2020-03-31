INDIANA — There are now 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clark County and 24 in Floyd, according to each county's health department.
The first cases were detected March 15 in Floyd and 17 in Clark. Of the Clark County cases, 60% have been women and 40% men, according to the health department. The age group with the most cases is 50 to 59 with 10; the next highest is 70 to 79 with nine cases. The mosts tests done in a single day which later were confirmed positive has been on March 25 with eight tests.
The Floyd County Health Department stated on its website Tuesday that there have been 648 people tested since March 13, from Baptist Health Floyd Hospital and Medical Groups, other physicians who have provided information and the health department itself.
Of these, 49 have tested positive, although only 24 are Floyd County residents and counted in its totals. On Monday alone, there were 96 people tested.
Statewide, there were 2,159 people who had tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus as of 11:59 p.m. Monday. Of these, 49 people have died and 13,373 people have been tested.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of 4 p.m. Monday, there had been 163,539 cases confirmed in the U.S., up nearly 24,000 from the previous day. There have been 2,860 deaths reported nationwide.
