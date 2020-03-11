While not going as far as Berea College in cancelling classes for the rest of the semester, Eastern Kentucky University is suspending in-class teaching.
Eastern Kentucky University Interim President David McFaddin said students should not return to campus following Spring Break, and beginning March 23, all EKU courses will be delivery remotely.
Eastern residence halls will temporarily close and classes are suspended March 16-20 — except for current online programs.
“Faculty will directly communicate with students before March 23 about delivery methods and student access,” McFaddin said in a statement.
During the week of suspended classes (March 16-20), EKU faculty will be working to adapt learning materials to an alternative delivery format. Options for lab and performance-based courses are being reviewed and additional information will be provided, McFaddin added.
Eastern’s president said classes will use an alternative method of instruction delivery until April 3. Before that date, an assessment and decision will be made about continuation with alternative instruction methods or a return to normal instruction.
McFaddin said it is his hope that the university will still be able to observe regular commencement exercises in May.
“However, the potential risk and safety requirements of a public event of this size will be reviewed and taken into consideration before a final determination is made,” he said. “Likewise, the current status of health advisories will determine if courses should resume in a face to face format. Regardless of delivery methods, faculty will administer final exams, the spring semester will be fully completed, and your academic progress will not be impaired.”
Eastern isn’t the only university making changes as the University of Kentucky, University of Louisville and Western Kentucky University are all temporarily suspending in-class teaching.
University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto said the UK will remain open, but instruction will continue through online or other alternatives from March 23 through April 3 (which are the two weeks after Spring Break for most of its students). He added the goal is to resume normal course delivery April 6.
Classes will go on as normal the rest of this week before students go on Spring Break from March 16-22.
“The health, safety, and well-being of everyone on our campus is our relentless priority at all times,” Capilouto said in a statement. “The coronavirus (COVID-19) is already proving to be an unprecedented disruption to our University, Lexington community, Commonwealth, and world. The course it will take is uncertain, but the days and weeks ahead will be even more challenging.”
Capilouto said all university-sponsored or endorsed travel internationally is suspended indefinitely, but there is an appeals process. All travelers arriving from Europe and Japan will be required to self-isolate for 14 days after their arrival in the U.S. before they will be allowed to return to campus, he added.
According to the statement, all university-sponsored or endorsed domestic travel is strongly discouraged and the university will be evaluating campus events on a case-by-case basis.
“We made all of these decisions informed by expert advice and relevant information,” Capilouto said. “We have benefited also from engaging with other universities and the University of Louisville in particular.”
In a statement from UofL President Neeli Bendapudi, classes there will be delivered remotely starting March 18 through April 5 (following an extension of Spring Break through March 17). UofL’s campuses will remain open and operational. On-campus events will continue, but are under review.
“We understand that these restrictions will cause significant inconvenience for many of you,” Bendapudi said. “Please know that we do not make these restrictions and recommendations lightly. I am convinced that these measures are essential to preserve the health and well-being of all members of our University (of Louisville) community and all citizens of the Commonwealth.”
Western Kentucky University's spring break will be extended through March 22, and face-to-face instruction will then transition to an "alternate delivery format" until April 5 in response to concerns over coronavirus.
In a statement released on the university's website Wednesday afternoon, WKU President Timothy Caboni announced steps that will be implemented as the "COVID-19 pandemic rapidly evolves" across the country.
Morehead State University has not called off classes on campus, but has canceled all study abroad programs requiring out-of-country travel until May 1, according to an announcement on the MSU website. Morehead State also is discontinuing all individual employee international travel until May 1, according to the website.
The University of the Cumberlands will also be going online temporarily as well. In a statement send to student from UC President Larry Cockrum, the university will move in-seat classes online starting Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27, 2020. On-campus students will be able to return to campus starting Saturday, March 28
On Tuesday, Berea College announced it was suspending classes through the rest of the semester with the students last day Friday.
Erin Cox, Daniel Suddeath and Mike James contributed to this report.
