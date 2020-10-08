NEW YORK — Wildlife in Need founder Tim Stark has been apprehended in New York after evading law enforcement for several weeks, officials confirmed Thursday.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Stark was arrested in Washington County, New York early Thursday. He was wanted on a felony warrant out of Clark County for intimidation to a law enforcement officer during an inspection in March related to a civil case brought by Indiana Attorney general Curtis Hill. He's also charged with a misdemeanor for battery. A civil warrant was also previously issued out of Marion County in that case.
On Oct. 1, the state filed a motion alerting the court to a video posted to Facebook by Stark two days prior. In it, Stark says he's aware of the warrant but choosing not to come back to Indiana because he didn't agree with the court's orders, according to court records.
He also brandished what appeared to be a grenade and stated "If somebody thinks they're gonna come handcuff me, better think twice [expletive]"
No information was immediately available as to when he would be extradited to Clark County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.