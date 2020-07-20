NEW ALBANY — A New Albany mother has been charged with felony neglect after hospital staff observed injuries or infections when the child was brought in for a separate emergency, which resulted in death.
A warrant was issued today for Robinann Raymer, 33, following a level 5 felony for neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury filed Friday, according to a news release. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Chris Lane said the child, who had multiple chronic illnesses, was brought to Baptist Health Floyd on June 5 after Raymer reported the child had pulled out his breathing trach tube while sleeping.
Raymer told police when she noticed the tube had been pulled out, she put it back in, began CPR and called 911, court records show.
The child was pronounced dead that day, but Lane said he's not alleging that the neglect led to the child's death.
Hospital staff contacted Department of Child Services after noting "raw emaciated skin" under the child's trach holder on the back of his neck, as well as broken skin around the child's buttocks area in what appeared to hospital staff to to be untreated diaper rash.
The mother said she had applied cream to her child's diaper area but added that the air conditioning unit had not been working in their apartment, court records show it was unclear whether sweating had contributed to the child's skin injuries. Raymer said she had not been aware of the open wound under the child's trach on his back.
“I want to commend the Floyd County Corner Steve Burks and his staff’s hard work in investigating this matter," Lane said in the release. "I appreciate the work done by the Indiana Department of Child Services and the New Albany Police Department on such a difficult matter. I implore anyone who believes they need help to reach out to organizations such as DCS, Ireland Home Based Services, New Hope Services, Healthy Families, First Steps, or any other organization that can provide guidance and/or resources to assist with any issues they are having.”
Raymer's case has been assigned to Floyd County Circuit Court. An initial hearing has not yet been scheduled and bond is currently at $20,000 court cash.
