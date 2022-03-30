Multiple fire departments from Clark and Floyd counties responded Wednesday afternoon to a fire in a wooded area off Corydon Pike that was not brought under control until about 6 p.m.
Captain Ryan Houchen of Lafayette Twp. reported in news releases that responders included Georgetown Township Fire Protection (AHJ), Lafayette Township Fire Protection District, New Chapel Fire Company, New Albany Fire Department, (Clark County) Tri-Township Fire Protection District, Charlestown Fire Department, and Jeffersonville Fire Department.
Other additional fire departments and support units on scene included Lanesville Fire Department, Salvation Army Canteen unit, Floyd County EMA, Clark County EMA, Floyd County Police and AMR Ambulance Service.
The terrain and the high winds made fire containment difficult, Houchen said. The area was described as near Corydon Pike stretching to Quarry Road.
Information on how the fire began and how large it grew was not available Wednesday night by publication time.
A second brush fire broke out about the same time in the 1800 Block of Renn Rd. but Houchen said that fire was quickly brought under control.
Strong winds had been blowing through the area during the afternoon ahead of the storm expected Wednesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.