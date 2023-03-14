CLARKSVILLE – The town of Clarksville is moving ahead with the eminent domain process for the site of the former Colgate-Palmolive plant located at 1410 South Clark Blvd.
“Town Council has given approval to go ahead and file the necessary paper work for the eminent domain process,” Clarksville Communications Director Ken Conklin said Tuesday.
Last month the town put in a $6 million offer on the property to its current owners, Clarks Landing Enterprises Investments LCC, but didn’t receive a response.
This process started last year, when the town voted to start the eminent domain process on the structure, known for its iconic giant light-up clock.
It is located in the quickly developing area of South Clarksville. The town is working to redevelop the area with luxury apartments, mixed-use developments and more.
The plant closed more than 15 years ago in 2007 and sat unused for four years until it was purchased in 2011 by Boston Development Group LLC. It was transferred in 2014 to Clarks Landing Enterprise Investments LLC.
In September 2019 the company submitted a master plan for the area to the town. This included the development of a hotel, parking areas, site stabilization and cleanup of some of the buildings of the property.
The town said those plans haven’t come to fruition.
In a statement issued to the News and Tribune on Tuesday evening, Morgan Ward, co-counsel for Clark's Landing, said the company is "doing all it reasonably can to cooperate" with the town in respect to developing the property and respecting its historic nature.
"With respect to the Town’s offer, we believe that the fair market value of this historic property is many times what has been offered to date by the Town," Ward said. "We have not yet formally responded to the Town’s offer for the property because we are still in the process of completing a proper appraisal. We respectfully believe that the threat of condemnation is not appropriate if we fail to reach an agreement. Simply put, this is private property that the Town does not have the legal authority to condemn, and Clark’s Landing fully intends to defend its rights in court if necessary."
Before Colgate-Palmolive took over the state’s only prison relocated to the address in 1847, replacing Indiana’s first state prison built in Jeffersonville in 1820.
The brick structure was considered modern at the time, replacing the wooden facility in Jeffersonville. Prisoners themselves were tasked with building part of it, and it was not built up to standard at first.
In 1918, much of the property was destroyed by a fire, rumored to be an arson, and in 1923 the facility was sold to the Colgate Company.
The iconic 40-foot clock, one of the largest in the world, was relocated and lit in 1924.
The News and Tribune reached out to Clarks Landing Enterprises Investments LLC.’s attorney for comment.
