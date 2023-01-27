NEW ALBANY — A majority of Republican precinct committee members eligible to vote in the November New Albany City Council at-large races selected Stefanie Griffith on Thursday night to replace Al Knable for the remainder of the 2023 term.
Knable, who held one of three at-large positions on the council, was elected last November as a Floyd County Commissioner and began his four-year term on Jan. 1.
“After the nerves settled down, I was very excited,” Griffith said of winning the caucus. “Now I’m just ready to get started.”
She also commended Scott Whalen and Sharon Bagshaw, the other two candidates, saying that respects them and thinks highly of them.
Griffith has served on the SoIN tourism board as a Republican representative and has volunteered with Develop New Albany and One Southern Indiana.
“This will be my first time serving on that part (city council),” Griffith said. “I’m just really looking forward to the opportunities of following Al’s example. And working together with everybody to help benefit New Albany.”
She has announced that she will be running for the same position later this year.
“I’m just really looking forward to getting in there and getting more information and helping the best way I that I can,” Griffith said. “I want to work a little bit more with the city and county cooperation, that’s one of the things I’d really like to see.”
“I am excited to see Stefanie caucused in to fill the incredibly large shoes left by Dr. Knable,” said Heather Archibald-Peters, chair of the Floyd County Republican Party. “I have no doubt that Stefanie will bring no nonsense conservative values to the council.”
