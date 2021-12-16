SOUTHERN INDIANA — Scott Martin is leaving River Heritage Conservancy for a new position and will be replaced by Susan Rademacher, former president of Olmsted Parks Conservancy.
On Thursday, the RHC board publicly announced the upcoming changes in leadership. The nonprofit is leading the Origin Park initiative, which would bring a massive park along the Ohio River shoreline in Southern Indiana.
Martin began as RHC’s executive director in 2017, and he has led the nonprofit in planning for the 600-acre park. He is leaving for a parks leadership position in the Southeast, which will be announced in coming weeks.
Rademacher will start as executive director on Jan. 16, 2022. She has worked for about 30 years in parks leadership, and she has led 35 capital projects, created 10 park master plans and commissioned five public artworks.
From 1991 to 2007, she served as the founding president and executive director of Olmsted Parks Conservancy, and she served from 2007 to 2020 as parks curator for Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy.
She is also the former editor-in-chief for Garden Design and Landscape Architecture magazine.
“This truly is a dream come true in terms of my lifelong feeling of connection with the Ohio River landscape and my belief in the power of public space to bring communities together and to support people’s health and wellbeing,” Rademacher said. “It just marries everything that I care about and think are fundamental to thriving communities."
She has already been involved with the Origin Park project in various capacities. She was one of three parks professionals that selected OLIN Studio, the design firm for Origin Park, and she also helped with the naming of the park.
Martin had not responded to the News and Tribune’s requests for comment as of publication time.
Kent Lanum, chair of the RHC board, said it was unexpected when Martin resigned several weeks ago, and it felt like “divine intervention” that the transition in leadership quickly fell into place after they reached out to Rademacher.
He is thankful that there was not a long delay in filling the position, he said. Rademacher and Martin will be working together over the next month for a smooth transition.
“I’m happy that Scott is happy, and I’m happy that we got Susan at the right time and the right place,” Lanum said.
Rademacher brings extensive experience working for park systems, and she knows the projects and the players involved with Origin Park, Lanum said.
“We’re just tickled to death that she agreed,” he said.
As the original leader of RHC, Martin brought “boundless energy” and a strong vision for the park project, according to Lanum.
“Scott is one of those unique individuals that have a gift for communication and painting bigger pictures,” Lanum said. “He’s a good salesperson, and that’s great, but he also has that vision for the park, and he was able to connect all those pieces together, whether it was economic development or ecology, and he was able, as a team, to work with OLIN Studios.”
Rademacher looks forward to returning to the Louisville and Southern Indiana area, noting that she has worked in the Ohio River Valley throughout her career. She feels it is a “gift” to become a permanent part of the Origin Park team, she said.
“From a professional standpoint, it represents an opportunity for me to put every bit of knowledge that I’ve gained over my career developing and improving landscapes with great cultural value in an ecological way — rolling all that together to be able to focus on the creation of a great, singular urban park that is forward-looking in terms of our relationship with the environment."
She plans to bring a “continuation of the principals that have guided the development of Origin Park to date,” including developing long-term, productive relationships within the community, Rademacher said.
Since working with the Olmsted Parks Conservancy, she has continued her focus on bringing together nature and culture throughout her career as a parks leader, she said.
Rademacher is excited to “help the region take a tremendous step forward in terms of quality of life and recreational opportunities for all” and to contribute to an “interconnected regional system of connected parks and greenways,” she said.
Clarksville Town Manager Kevin Baity said Martin brought a “dynamic enthusiasm for parks” that encouraged the community and local leaders to think differently about the role of public parks.
Baity said Martin has emphasized that Origin Park “will make you part of the environment, not just exist on top of the environment.” Most of Origin Park will be located in Clarksville.
He said Rademacher appears to be a qualified person to succeed Martin, and he looks forward to meeting with her in the coming weeks. He is impressed with not only her background in parks and conservancies but also her knowledge of the Louisville area.
“We the town look forward to continuing the relationships we’ve had with the conservancy, and although it’s hard to see one person go, we are encouraged that they have found a replacement that can carry the torch and keep the project moving forward,” Baity said.
Madison Hamman, the vice-chair of the RHC board, said Martin brought his “unique talents and energy” to the planning of the new park, as well as his efforts to acquire land and raise dollars for the project.
“I think highly of Scott, and I couldn’t have wished for a more perfect person for the vision of the park,” he said.
Hamman said Rademacher will offer “staying power” and a background in executing projects. Origin Park is a long-term project expected to be completed over several decades, but RHC expects to break ground on some projects over the next year or so.
Both “access and activation” of Silver Creek as a “blueway” that can be enjoyed by paddlers are key parts of the Origin Park project. Hamman said RHC intends to open access in 2022. However, RHC is still waiting for a permit from the state to remove a low-head dam from the waterway, which is a safety hazard that is delaying the full activation of the blueway, he said. The construction of the first administrative buildings at the Origin Park site is another plan over the next couple of years.
The foundation has been laid for Origin Park, Rademacher said, and she looks forward to her role in developing the park.
“This is really a key time of transition from the planning and big visions stage to the execution, to carrying out strategies, and really, that’s one of the reasons I’m so excited to step in right now and take the reins from Scott,” she said. “He’s positioned things beautifully, along with board leadership.”
