JEFFERSONVILLE — A popular Indiana brewery is preparing to open in a prominent location along the Jeffersonville riverfront this spring.
The Bloomington-based Upland Brewing Company plans to open its Jeffersonville location April 9 at 707 W. Riverside Drive, formerly home to Buckhead Mountain Grill.
Upland is the third-largest brewery in Indiana with locations in Bloomington, Indianapolis, Carmel and Columbus. This will be the sixth location and the first in Southern Indiana.
“I’m just excited to bring the full Upland Brewing Company experience to a new market,” said Upland Marketing Director Kate Rocheford. “We have a wide array of craft beers, including wood-aged sour ales, and bottles and beer on tap available for the first time in Southern Indiana.”
The brewpub will offer 20 tap lines with Upland classics, sours, rotating seasonal beers and small-batch beers. The drinks come from all three of Upland’s brewing operations in both Indianapolis and Bloomington, Rocheford said.
The food menu will be nearly identical to other Upland locations with options such as hamburgers with locally-sourced beef, nachos, vegetarian options and seasonal specials.
The Jeffersonville brewpub will be open every Saturday and Sunday for brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Seven Four Construction & Work Architecture Design is renovating the building both inside and out.
David Bower, president of Upland Brewing Company, said in a recent news release that the company wants “the incredible view to be the focal point,” so sliding glass doors opening onto the patio will provide a view of the river and Louisville skyline as people walk into the main dining room.
The existing wood beam framing and fireplaces will remain. The indoor dining area will have a 220-person capacity, and the new three-level patio with an outdoor bar will have capacity for 200 people.
The patio will offer an “open, airy vibe,” Rocheford said, and it will include a pergola with shade from the sun and a rain guard. Optional siding will allow customers to sit on the patio year-round, even in cooler weather.
Stephen Bischoff, general contractor for the project with Seven Four construction, believes Upland will be a “wonderful” addition to the city.
“I think it’s the best view in Southern Indiana, and it’s going to be really good for the City of Jeffersonville,” he said.
The drink menu will feature some of the newest Upland offerings, such as its Naked Barrel Hard Seltzers.
A small-batch beer cocktail will be offered exclusively for the opening of the Jeffersonville location. A fruit ale with cranberry and orange topped with a blackberry sour will offer a spin on the Oaks Lily cocktail that is popular in Louisville.
Upland will follow CDC guidelines for safety during the pandemic, including spacing tables six feet apart, frequent sanitation of high-touch surfaces, providing digital menus and more, according to the news release.
“We’re so excited to join the Jeffersonville community,” Bower said in the news release. “There is a lot of excitement going into this summer. I’m looking forward to sunny days when the walking bridge is open and the local greenway is buzzing with guests on their way to enjoy a beer on the patio.”
The opening day on April 9 will begin 11 a.m. with both reservations and walk-up service available.
