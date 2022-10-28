LOUISVILLE — UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc. plans to expand into two new locations and create 435 jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties, officials said.
The new facilities will increase the supply chain within the health care sector, according to a statement Thursday from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
“Just as important as the economic impact of these announcements is the quality of jobs being created for Kentuckians and their families,” Beshear said in the statement that said the jobs would pay well.
The company plans for a 1 million-square-foot facility in Louisville that will create 315 high-wage jobs and a 1 million-square-foot facility in Bullitt County that will create 120 quality jobs, officials said. The exact locations haven’t yet been determined.
“With these two new facilities, we are excited to continue to grow in the Louisville area, and we appreciate the enthusiastic support from Gov. Beshear, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and leaders in Jefferson and Bullitt counties,” said Nick D’Andrea, UPS vice president of public affairs.
“The city and region are vital to serving our customers and this is just the latest investment in the metro area, which also includes a new aircraft hangar currently under construction on the north end of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.”
UPS is the largest employer in Metro Louisville, with more than 25,000 employees working in air, ground and supply chain operations. The company’s Worldport global air hub at Louisville Muhammad Ali International airport is the centerpiece of the company’s global air network, with nearly 400 flights arriving and departing each day.
UPS also operates 21 Supply Chain Solutions warehouses in the region, totaling more than 8 million square feet of space dedicated to warehousing and distribution for customers. The company’s operations in Kentucky create a significant economic impact, including 62,000 direct and indirect jobs created and $2.5 billion in annual payroll.
