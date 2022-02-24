SOUTHERN INDIANA — There's a number of jobs paying competitive wages available in Southern Indiana as the United States Postal Service looks to hire in the area.
UPSP Corporate Communications Specialist Susan Wright said the postal service is experiencing the same staffing issues as many organizations are facing across the country.
"In Southern Indiana we currently looking to hire approximately 40 City Carrier Assistants and 100 Rural Carrier Assistants," she said in an e-mail.
These positions involve delivering and picking up mail along a route and pay around 19-dollars per hour. The Postal Service also offers health benefits, paid vacation and paid federal holidays.
Anyone looking for office or processing facilities positions should check for Postal Support Employee and Mail Handler Assistant postings online.
"In the Indiana District as a whole, over 35-percent of the workforce is retirement eligible," she said, adding the Postmaster General is working on a plan to build a more stable and empowered workforce. "Our employees are our greatest asset and we are investing in our new employees by providing robust training and on-the-job support."
A look at https://about.usps.com/careers/welcome.htm shows availability in the region. Wright said that's how people should apply.
Applicants should be able to work on weekends, be at least 18-years-old and have two-years of driving experience.
There are also jobs available north of the region, with the USPS looking to hire nearly 200 carriers in the Indianapolis region as well.
