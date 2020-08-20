UTICA — A group of Utica residents is preparing to help fill a need that has grown in the area since the COVID-19 pandemic started — providing food to put on the table.
For the past several months, the members involved in Old Utica School Preservation Inc. have been working to add a Dare to Care site to the list of things they do to help make their community a better place. Dare to Care is a hunger-relief organization that partners with community agencies.
Starting Thursday, the mobile food pantry will be open once a week from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Red Dobson Center, 208 South Fourth St., Utica. It’s open to any resident in Utica Township who may need nutritional assistance, although Jacky Snelling, president of the Old Utica School Preservation group, said they won’t be turning away anyone who needs food. If it’s someone who lives in another community, they will give them food and let them know about sites closer to their home for next time.
“We know there’s a need,” Snelling said. “We’re excited...we’ve always wanted to help people.”
Though originally focused on preservation, the Utica group has become involved in a host of community activities including fundraisers, car shows, dinners and holiday events for families.
When they decided they wanted to start helping with groceries, they had to get certified with Dare to Care, which included learning about the program and food safety, and getting the site inspected and application approved by a Dare to Care staff member.
They’ll pick up food on Wednesdays from a larger site and separate the food into individual family packages containing items like bread, milk, canned and other non-perishable foods and produce. Snelling said that right now because of the pandemic, families and individuals will drive up to the location and pick up their groceries.
“We will have the stuff bagged up and bring it out,” he said. “All they have to do is pull up.” He added that if people cannot make it to the site and need the groceries taken to them, “we will do that.”
This first week, the group selected what it thinks may be needed. They’re starting with pork tenderloin and have secured 32 gallons of milk and other foods. That will be adjusted as the group discovers what the need truly is in the community.
“I guess it’s not an exact science until you know how many people need,” he said.
They’ll also be trying to increase the cold storage space they have because all the Dare to Care goods must be kept separate from the foods used for other events. They’ve already had some help with getting refrigerators and coolers donated, but Snelling said they could use a couple more.
Steve Long, Utica Town Board president, said that while Dare to Care may not be new to the wider community, it is to Utica.
“Utica is in need and I think it’s the greatest thing,” Long said. “The town has got to be proud of them. I don’t want to see anybody hurt and we’ve got some people who are hurting.”
He added that the town will support the group, including if that means involving the police department to help deliver food to families who can’t pick up in person.
“I think it’s a valiant effort right now and these are troubled times,” he said. “The town has to look out for their people.”
