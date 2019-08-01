Utica's Curtis Wells the epitome of a good neighbor

UTICA — It was Curtis Wells' grandfather who helped instill in him a sense of "giving back" decades ago, and it's a path he's followed closely throughout his life.
Growing up in Jeffersonville, Wells recalls his grandfather bringing him along to mow yards of neighbors, and said he wondered why the man didn't ask for payment when they were finished.
"He'd say 'come on, let's go, we got to go down and cut this lady's grass,'" Wells said. "And then he'd say 'See you later' and not charge anything.
"I found out later what he was doing is that somebody would pass away — either the husband or the wife — and he'd cut their grass because he said he couldn't afford to buy flowers."
That's where Wells got his start in volunteering; he later became a Jeffersonville Jaycee and during his 22 year career with Indiana State Police, he also served as a volunteer firefighter and EMT with the Utica and New Chapel departments.
"After I retired, I kind of sat around and did nothing and people kept saying 'can you do this? can you do this?' And finally they talked me into taking this job here."
He currently runs the Community Services department in town — but he doesn't stop at the job description. He's also president of the parks board, the Utica Community Center, and the the Preservation and Cemetery associations. He also just goes to help whenever a person needs it.
"I've had people call for cats in the tree, they've got water leaking, they've got issues with drainage when it's raining real hard, just a host of things," he said. "Or they'll just see something like a swing is broke in the park."
In winter, he's most often shoveling snow. In summer, he cuts a lot of grass. But there are also the rarer but regular flooding issues that plague Utica.
"Of course we have an issue in this town with flooding and when it floods, a lot of people need help," he said. "They need help moving stuff or cleaning up afterwards."
At the cemetery, Wells helps his neighbors by putting in the foundation that goes beneath headstones, at no charge — something for which commercial companies can charge hundreds of dollars.
Utica resident Linda Dorman attested to her neighbor's generous ways.
"He's available any time anybody needs anything," Dorman said. "During the flood, he was everywhere. He's constantly doing something for somebody — all you have to do is call him and he's there."
She said Wells has even helped one of her family members in getting into a wheelchair. Dorman said that while many in the town are generous and kind, Wells takes it a step further.
"Everybody up here is helpful, but Curtis goes beyond what he has to do," she said. "I think he just loves the town and I think he's just that kind of person."
Wells said it doesn't matter to him what his neighbors need, he's there to assist of he can. It's something he hopes younger generations embrace.
"I think it's important for me to show young people that everything is not about the dollar," he said. "It's better to get out there and help people, no matter how small of a project it is."