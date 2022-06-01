SOUTHERN INDIANA — A drag show will mark the official kick-off of Southern Indiana Pride on Thursday to raise funds for a local nonprofit.
Vulnerable Adult Care Advocates, Inc. or VACA, is hosting the Dude Looks Like a Lady Drag Competition for their very first fundraiser.
The nonprofit supports senior citizens and adults with disabilities through guardianship. With guardianship VACA wants to help those individuals when they are unable to make medical decisions.
VACA Executive Director Katie Morgan said that for their first fundraiser they wanted to do something that was unique and fun. She also said VACA wants to be inclusive of its LGBTQ+ clients.
“When you think about that age demographic, people in their 70s and 80s, LGBTQ was not exactly welcomed back then, so a lot of time their families would just ostracize them and then they have nobody,” Morgan said.
“We’ve had to help a lot of people like that and so our hearts go out to the LGBTQ community.”
As a member of the Southern Indiana Pride Board, Morgan said she is excited to be the official kick-off event for the Pride festival taking place Saturday.
The drag competition will also be taking place on the second day of Pride month.
Piranha Del Rey will be one of the five drag queens performing Thursday. This will be the first time the vocalist and songwriter has performed drag as part of a fundraiser.
“I’m very passionate about community outreach,” she said. “Being there for the community is so important, especially for people that aren't exposed to drag as often.”
As a trans person, Piranha Del Rey said she is proud to represent the trans community in the world of drag, as they constantly face underrepresentation and misrepresentation.
“Things like RuPaul’s Drag Race, previously up until a couple years ago, have…mocked trans people and not allowed trans people to be on their show for so long,” she said.
During Pride month, Piranha Del Rey said that it is important to acknowledge the role trans people played in the gay rights movement.
Several notable trans leaders of the movement in the ’70s, like Sylvia Rivera and Marsha P. Johnson who were also women of color, were excluded from established gay rights organizations, according to the Smithsonian.
The Smithsonian also said that New York City Pride march organizers banned drag queens from participating in the event, though self-identified drag queens Rivera and Johnson marched ahead of the parade anyway.
Piranha Del Rey said that being trans and having two trans drag children, trans people are very close to her heart and mean the world to her.
“Give trans people their flowers, show them love,” she said.
Brandy Danger, who sits on the VACA board of directors, will also be performing in Thursday’s drag show.
Brandy has only performed in drag a couple of times and always in a way to give back to the community, such as to fundraise for Alzheimer’s research.
“I’m a retired military veteran. Mainly, I do anything just to be able to help out the cause. I love helping out the elderly. I think there needs to be more programs like this out there,” they said.
Having worked with senior citizens for about five years now, Brandy said that there is a huge need for people to advocate for them.
VACA is always looking for volunteers to go and sit with their clients in nursing homes or assisted-living facilities. Brandy said that there is only a two-hour per month requirement for volunteers and it can be completed in one outing or broken down into several.
Volunteers are responsible for seeing that the clients’ needs are met and reporting everything back to VACA for it to be kept track of and reported to the courts.
More information about volunteering can be found on VACA’s website at VACAFloyd.org.
The nonprofit is in need of more volunteers as well as certified guardians. Morgan is the only certified guardian now at VACA.
At its size now the organization can service about 20 clients, but Morgan said they want to double that number. Since VACA opened its doors in 2021, they have grown faster than what was initially expected.
“We knew that there was going to be a pretty giant need but we definitely underestimated how much of need there was,” Morgan said.
This unexpected growth is the reason that they want to gain funds for the guardianship expansion program and quickly get someone trained and in the door.
Morgan said that the majority of the funds from the drag fundraiser will be used to foot operational costs at the organizations so they can continue to help people.
The tickets for the competition cost $30 and can be purchased online at VacaFloyd.org/Fundraiser/# until the event starts at 7 p.m.
A live auction for vacation packages will also take place during the drag show, with packages to New Orleans, Key West and Cancun.
The event will take place at Mansion 1886, at 904 East Main Street in New Albany, and will go until 10 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
