NEW ALBANY — Baptist Health will require its employees, including those at its Floyd County location, to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
In a statement issued Monday, Baptist Health CEO Gerard Colman said the requirement is due to the sharp rise in cases due to the Delta variant, primarily among those who are unvaccinated.
“About 65 to 70 percent of Baptist Health’s nearly 23,000 employees have received the vaccine,” Colman said. “Baptist Health’s top priority is the health and safety of its staff, providers, patients and community.”
The details of the requirement plan are being shared with staff and will be released publicly later this week, he continued.
Louisville’s Norton Healthcare also announced Monday it will require its staff to be vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.