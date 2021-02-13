SOUTHERN INDIANA — A pandemic and winter weather conditions are not stopping Southern Indiana businesses from providing a special Valentine’s Day experience for customers.
Valentine’s Day is this Sunday, and local businesses in Clark and Floyd counties are busy preparing sweet treats and floral arrangements ahead of the holiday.
Jill Schimpff, co-owner of Schimpff’s Confectionary in downtown Jeffersonville, likes to say that Christmas is the biggest season, Easter is the biggest week and Valentine’s Day —or the day before — is the biggest day for the candy shop.
But this has not been a usual year for the longtime business, and the weather conditions and pandemic are not a good combination for Valentine’s Day, she said.
It was a tough Easter during the shutdown, but sales at Christmas were about the same as the previous year, Schimpff said. However, in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day, the shop was seeing just half of the business it usually does as the cold weather kept people away.
On Friday morning, Schimpff was hoping for more business Friday afternoon and Saturday, although she worries that the weather will continue to have an impact on business. The shop is closed Sunday.
Schimpff’s offers locally-crafted candies made in-house, including usual favorites such as its “Red Hot Hearts” cinnamon candies and boxes of turtle chocolates, as well as a new chocolate filled with “red hot” cream.
“Really, the most fun is seeing the people come in with kids and picking out something for grandma or grandpa, and they have a little story to tell about the gift and how grandma loves peanut butter meltaways,” Schimpff said. “They are reflecting on other Valentine’s Days.”
At the New Albany Sugar Shoppe, a new downtown candy shop that opened in the fall of 2020, the icy weather did slow down business in recent days, but it was starting to pick up Friday, according to owner Stevie Carper.
She sees a lot of “happy, smiling faces” at the store, she said, and people are happy to have a candy shop in downtown New Albany.
As the holiday approaches, its chocolate-covered strawberries — a Valentine’s special — are the most popular treats.
“Most people can’t find them, and it’s a really hot item,” Carper said.
Southern Indiana florists are in the middle of preparing and delivering Valentine’s Day orders ranging from traditional red roses to elaborate arrangements.
Designers at Aebersold Florist, a floral shop with locations in New Albany and Sellersburg, are staying busy as extra staff help out with floral arrangements during one of the busiest times of the year for the family-owned business.
‘Staffing has more than doubled during Valentine’s, and we have a lot of space here [in New Albany],” co-owner Lana Aebersold said. “We are lucky that we have enough to space out and design.”
Icy weather hasn’t stopped Valentine’s Day deliveries for the shop, even when one of the trucks slid off an icy road Thursday and had to be towed. This year, about 75% of deliveries are going to homes and the rest to workplaces.
They are prepared for a hectic Saturday as last-minute orders come in. For Aebersold, it’s about “making people happy,” she said.
“Everyone here loves what we do,” she said. “It’s a labor of love, and it is labor — when I go home my hands look like leather,” she said.
Koerber’s Fine Jewelry in New Albany is mostly serving customers in person, but the shop has introduced e-commerce and curbside pickup because of the pandemic.
Even during the pandemic, people are still getting engaged and wanting to purchase something nice for their loved ones, and the shop is seeing plenty of engagement ring sales, as well as diamond earrings and necklaces, according to co-owner Jacquelyn Koerber.
Christmas is the biggest time for sales, but Valentine’s Day is also a busy time for Koerber’s.
“A lot of times if someone is buying something for Valentine’s Day, they are wanting to get their girlfriend of wife something to really make them feel special,” Koerber said. “Jewelry has a lot of sentiment behind it.”
By this time in previous years, there probably would have been more walk-ins at Lavender Hill Floral in Jeffersonville, but owner Carolyn Minutillo expects the shop to be busier over the weekend when people have more time. She is opening up the second floor of the building for customers to provide a safer shopping experience.
Minutillo said the pandemic has showed how meaningful a floral arrangement can be.
“With people not being able to see their families, they definitely realized they could still send flowers to say I love you or miss you,” she said. “People are getting re-established and getting reacquainted with sending flowers.”
