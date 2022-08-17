JEFFERSONVILLE — A commercial real estate developer is in the process of developing its third industrial building in River Ridge Commerce Park.
VanTrust Real Estate recently began construction of Gateway 1000, a building of more than one million square feet that will be on a 74-acre site at Paul Garrett Avenue and International Drive in Jeffersonville.
The speculative development is scheduled to be completed by summer of 2023, and the project includes a 10-year, 50% real estate tax abatement. The company has already started the process of seeking a tenant for the building, which is intended for bulk distribution.
Brice Harrison, director of development at VanTrust’s Columbus office, said the company felt the development was a “great opportunity within the existing industrial park.”
“We’ve done a lot of business with the River Ridge Development Authority, and it’s really great to be planting the next flag,” Harrison said. “Louisville in general is a very tight market right now — if you look up any stats on vacancy rates, frankly, we can’t build quickly enough to keep up where demand is.”
This is VanTrust’s fifth development in the Louisville area. The company is also behind two other developments in River Ridge, including a 592,800 square-foot distribution facility leased by Ingram Micro and a 703,000-square-foot speculative building sold to CTDI.
“We love doing business in this area,” Harrison said. “We like building high-quality projects that fit well with the community, and we want to be great neighbors and create opportunities.”
The development will be an opportunity for new or existing companies, and it will help bring more jobs to the area, Harrison said. VanTrust’s development sold to CTDI brought in more than 500 jobs.
RED Architecture is creating the building design, and Pepper Construction is the project’s general contractor. Kevin Grove and Alex Grove of CBRE are the development’s listing agents.
In a recent news release, River Ridge Executive Director Jerry Acy said the company’s “track record at River Ridge can’t be beat.”
“We are thrilled they are building a third project here and believe VanTrust’s decision to expand their footprint at River Ridge reinforces the development’s reputation as a preferred site for manufacturing and logistics operations. Our ongoing collaboration with VanTrust is just one more reason River Ridge is one of the most sought-after industrial spaces in the nation.”
