NEW ALBANY — Jacob Elder said he will address the issues raised during last week’s New Albany Board of Zoning Appeals meeting before bringing back a variance request needed for the construction of a 108-unit apartment complex along Green Valley Road.
The request was tabled during the Sept. 1 meeting. Elder said Tuesday concerns about stormwater runoff, sewage and traffic will be examined prior to Nov. 4, which is when the variance is slated to be back on the BZA agenda.
“Every development is unique and you have to look at all of the surrounding circumstances and also be respectful of all the neighbors,” said Elder, who is seeking to develop the property under the business group The Elder Company.
The group also constructed The Lofts at River Ridge in Jeffersonville, and Elder said the design of the New Albany apartments would be similar to those units.
The apartments would feature stainless steel appliances, oversized patios and spacious interior layouts, Elder said. The units would be rented at market-rate prices ranging from $950 to $1,250 per month based on the number of bedrooms.
According to the city’s staff report on the variance request, there would be five buildings on the 5.14-acre site. The buildings would be three-story and there would also be a clubhouse, garden area and 190 off-street parking spaces.
The staff recommended the BZA authorize the request with conditions to include right-of-way dedication, signal timing improvements and stormwater upgrades. The site sits near the Green Valley Road and Daisy Lane intersection, and traffic concerns were cited by some residents who live near the proposed development.
In a letter submitted to the BZA, Richard Schultze stated several objections to the development on behalf of his mother-in-law, who resides along South Bohannon Lane.
He listed several adverse impacts he claimed the apartment complex would create or further including flooding of properties, traffic congestion and reduced property values.
Schultze said sewer capacity could also be a problem.
“Residents along South Bohannon Lane and adjacent neighbors further north in the subdivision have been plagued by inadequate sewer capacity and sewage backups for years,” he said in the letter. “It is quite clear to all who live there that the capacity of the existing system is not adequate to handle the current housing, much less able to accommodate 108 new households.”
Troy Stiller, who said in a letter in support of the development that he’s been a realtor in Southern Indiana and Louisville since 2007, stated that the apartments wouldn’t adversely affect the use and value of properties surrounding the site.
“There are several large apartment complexes and patio home developments not far from the proposed site that have existed for years and after reviewing the sales comparisons surrounding those developments it is reasonable that this would be no different, especially due to the style and quality,” Stiller said.
Elder acknowledged the group would have to address multiple issues when the variance is brought back before the BZA, but emphasized that the location is ideal for the apartments.
“We think overall, it would be a great project for New Albany,” he said.
The apartments would be within walking distance of a grocery story, Green Valley Elementary School and other amenities, Elder continued.
“There’s just a housing need in the city of New Albany and this is one of the largest parcels in that location,” he said.
