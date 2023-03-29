NEW ALBANY — Madisson Veatch-Smith has always had a love for cooking, something she said she inherited from her father, and learning about the health benefits of different foods. She enjoys sharing both of her passions with others.
Now she is able to do that on a daily basis.
Veatch-Smith is a full-time Registered Dietitian at the Baptist Health Floyd Bariatric Surgery office in New Albany. She works with surgeon Lanny Gore, MD, and nurse practitioner Hannah Raake, APRN.
She meets with patients prior to and immediately following their weight-loss surgery as well as providing nutrition education consults for non-surgical patients. Veatch-Smith said educating patients on what foods have protein, what they can eat before and after surgery, portion sizes, and an overall healthy diet is important as they move forward.
“Before surgery I will see patients for multiple visits,” she said. “Patients have to make lifestyle changes and I want to make sure they are headed in the right direction. It’s a good way to get them on track before the actual surgery.”
Following weight-loss surgery, patients go through several stages she said, from a clear liquid diet to eating softer foods and eventually a regular diet after about six weeks post-surgery. However, portion sizes following surgery are much smaller so Veatch-Smith educates patients on taking protein supplements and eating the right foods for their new lifestyle.
“Protein is very important. I educate them on getting 60 grams of protein a day despite being on a limited diet, and why we use protein drinks,” she said. “Before the surgery patients don’t have to worry about supplements because their stomach has enough room to hold everything. Afterwards they do not have as much room and they may eat smaller, more frequent meals. That is why they may need to supplement their diet with protein.
“It’s a major lifestyle change. Patients have to learn to do things a little differently.”
She said she would “never” say a food is bad.
“I don’t like to label things good or bad. Everything in moderation,” she said. “When you are building your meals think about what protein you’re having, what kind of carbohydrate you’re adding, and be sure you add some sort of color because that is where you get your vitamins and minerals. Color is huge.”
Veatch-Smith started at the bariatric office Jan. 30. This is her second stint with Baptist Health. She previously worked in the Food & Nutrition Department at Baptist Health Floyd.
She said she loves working with patients and getting to know them through their weight-loss journey.
“I really enjoy helping, and that one-on-one interaction. I enjoy making those relationships with patients,” she said. “You can really get to know them and help them out on a very individualize basis. I am really into cooking so I like to give them meal ideas that they can cook.”
She said she is “really excited” about building the surgical and non-surgical programs at the bariatric office.
“It’s been great and everyone has been so welcoming,” Veatch-Smith said. “We are doing some great things here and it’s great to be part of the team.”
Baptist Health Floyd Bariatric Surgery is taking new surgical patients and Veatch-Smith's schedule will open March 27 for nutrition and diet counseling appointments. For appointments, call 812-949-7151.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.