NEW ALBANY — One staple of the Harvest Homecoming Festival is the line of hungry customers who eagerly await their opportunity to purchase a bowl of chicken and dumplings from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1693.
Long after the mouths are fed, the money collected from the sales supports assistance for veterans in need and pays the post’s insurance bill for the entire year. But like many other businesses, nonprofits and churches, VFW Post 1693 will have to find another way to support its cause this year, as the Harvest Homecoming Committee announced Wednesday night that this October’s festival won’t take place over pandemic concerns.
“It’s going to hurt this year without it,” said Jim Dexter, post commander of VFW Post 1693 in New Albany.
“I understand why they cancelled it. They’re saying they expect a probable second wave of coronavirus to come back in the fall, so I’m pretty sure that’s what they’re worried about.”
After covering expenses, the post usually nets about $26,000 from its Harvest sales. Dexter said the post is considering selling chicken and dumplings from its building around the normal Harvest time, though he added that would probably only bring in about one-third of the revenue the organization typically garners.
“We’ve already had people contact us through social media saying to us that just because Harvest has been cancelled, they sure would like to still be able to get their chicken and dumplings,” Dexter said.
The committee issued a statement after its meeting Wednesday night.
“After months of discussion with state and local officials, the volunteers of Harvest Homecoming, Inc. have made the difficult but necessary decision to cancel the 2020 Harvest Homecoming Festival as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic,” officials said in the statement.
“Nothing is more important to Harvest Homecoming than the health and safety of our volunteers, partners, and guests.”
The committee urged people to follow Harvest Homecoming on Facebook to support nonprofits and local businesses that have contributed to the festival for the last 51 years.
“I hate it, but I think they made the right decision,” New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said Thursday.
“I think it’s the right call for their volunteers, their vendors, and for the long-term health of the festival. They also made the right call for the health of the people of New Albany.”
Gahan said he’s often asked about Harvest Homecoming, one of the largest festivals in the state, when he’s in other communities. He said the volunteer Harvest Homecoming organization deserves the credit for making the festival such a major event for not only New Albany, but the entire region.
“They bring their vision and energy and all that hard work for Harvest Homecoming,” Gahan said of the volunteers. “They do outstanding things for the city and they allow the city to shine.”
Harvest Homecoming began as a small festival and transformed over the years to a multi-day event with a parade and dozens of vendor booths.
“It’s very much a part of the community, historically-wise,” said Floyd County historian David Barksdale. “People see people that they haven’t seen in years when they go downtown for Harvest Homecoming.”
This will be the first year the festival hasn’t been held since its inception.
“The weather at times hasn’t cooperated and we’ve had some days of wash-outs, but never a complete canceling of the event,” Barksdale said, as he added he supports the committee’s decision.
“You’re talking about bringing thousands of people into a four-block area,” he said. “I don’t know how accurate the professionals are, but if there’s another spike, it sounds like it would be around that period of time.”
For several years, the New Albany Lions Club operated a steak sandwich booth at Harvest. In recent years, they switched to a baseball-toss booth to raise funds for the nonprofit’s work in the community.
New Albany Lions Club President Brian Brewer said the organization had already planned additional fundraising efforts this year including a golf scramble at Chariot Run on Sept. 11.
Brewer said personally he supports the cancellation of Harvest over safety concerns, though he added the Lions Club doesn’t depend on the festival for business revenue like some of the local establishments in the area.
“I understand for people that’s their personal income, and it’s going to be hard,” he said. “That’s why we need to do more as a community to help people as much as we can.”
New Albany City Councilman Scott Blair also said he’s concerned about the lost revenue for businesses and how the cancellation of the festival will affect fundraising for nonprofits. However, he also supports the committee’s decision.
“Obviously it’s a shame that we have to shut down the second-largest festival in Indiana, but I think just from a public health standpoint they made a prudent decision just to make sure everyone stays safe and they are erring on the side of caution,” Blair said.
