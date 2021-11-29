NEW ALBANY — The majority of diabetics regularly check their blood sugar to make sure it stays at an acceptable level.
However, they also need to check their feet just as often.
Diabetes can affect the body in many ways. The longer diabetes is in place, the higher blood sugars can complicate blood flow and sensation, according to Baptist Health Floyd podiatrist Dr. Joseph Spires.
He said it is “very important” for diabetics to check their feet on a regular basis to look for sores, open wounds or an injury that can lead to more serious issues.
“Checking feet on a routine basis is a very important aspect, to see if there is a problem,” he said. “If they were recently diagnosed, they need to come in and get a once over and a better understanding of what that risk is for them as an individual and to make sure everything is on point long-term is pretty important. That may mean they need to come in every two weeks to once a year. It’s all about that risk.”
Diabetes can cause nerve damage, which means someone may have a sore on their foot or a blister and not feel anything due to neuropathy. In addition, for someone with diabetes, an open wound can lead to more serious complications including possible amputation if treatment is delayed.
“Some patients have a higher risk and some a lower risk, and that is what that evaluation is all about,” Spires said. “Where does their risk lie for having some of those complications associated with diabetes with their feet?
“Being able to put eyes and hands on your feet on a daily basis is what the golden standard is … to make sure that if something is noticed it is followed and addressed, hopefully sooner rather than later. That is where the problems lie when they notice something and it is too late, there might be an infection, and who knows how long it has been there because of the neuropathy. It might be a wound that ends up getting infected and unfortunately has complications of ulcerations and possibly amputations.”
Spires said diabetic neuropathy can cause a “profound loss of sensation.”
“Let’s say you get out of a truck, step on a rock the wrong way. Due to the neuropathy, you may not know it. You continue to walk around and develop an open wound or injury. That can create a lot of issues and complicate any type of healing.”
He also said neuropathy is not reversible.
November is American Diabetes Month. To learn more about Spires, Nurse Practitioner Nikki Bartanen, or diabetes education, go to baptisthealth.com/Floyd.
To contact Baptist Health Floyd orthopedic care, call 812.944.2663.
