JEFFERSONVILLE — Retired U.S. Army Specialist Jason Kendall was on his first tour in Iraq in June 2007 when he and two others were injured in an explosion while heading back to base. On Tuesday, he was recognized for his sacrifice 14 years ago.
At the start of the Clark County portion of Veterans Court of Southern Indiana, Kendall was pinned with the Purple Heart medal, given in the name of the president of the United States in honor of people who were wounded or killed in the line of duty.
"If you serve your country, all you can expect at the end of that service is what you're due — 'what am I due for this amount of service?'" David Munden, case manager with the veterans court said at the start of the ceremony. "And today, a soldier is going to receive what he was due a long time ago."
Kendall, a gunner, recalled that the three had been the lead tank in a convoy that day when they hit an anti-tank mine, which sent the five-ton vehicle flying. All three lost consciousness and suffered Traumatic Brain Injury, along with other varying injuries. Kendall also had a perforated eardrum, underwent hip surgery and has been affected by PTSD.
"It flipped the truck over, threw us 150 feet off the road," he recalled.
To be considered for the Purple Heart, Kendall had to submit an application to an Army review board, proving that he had sustained these injuries. He was surprised and grateful when in early June, the award was mailed to his home. After the ceremony Tuesday, he received a standing ovation from all in attendance in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4.
He said the recognition reflects the "hard work and sacrifice for our country" he and others put in, and that he knows he's one of the lucky ones to be standing there.
"I have friends that actually paid the ultimate sacrifice," he said. "[This is] just recognition for what we did."
He added that he hopes his recognition opens the door for his two fellow soldiers to be honored.
"I hope this paves the way for them to get their Purple Heart as well because they were injured with me and if I got mine, they deserve theirs," he said.
Veterans Court of Southern Indiana is a problem-solving court first established in Floyd County in 2011 by Superior Court Judge Maria Granger. It was expanded to Clark County several years ago by then-Judge Drew Adams.
The court works by providing support, resources and accountability to service men and women who find themselves in the court system, particularly if they have substance use disorder and/or need mental health treatment.
For Kendall, it's been a life-changing experience that things like Tuesday's event help solidify.
"It's actually doing very well for me," he said pf the veterans court. "I'm 21 months sober now so it's helped a lot."
With the Purple Heart, "The whole recognition, it identifies who I was and what I did, so it builds my identity," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.