SOUTHERN INDIANA — Several ceremonies are planned in Southern Indiana on Wednesday as the nation observes Veterans Day. Some observances, however, will have added safety precautions due to COVID-19, and at least one event has been canceled.
• New Albany Veterans Day ceremony will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Veterans Plaza in New Albany.
The ceremony will consist of a 21-gun salute, a moment of silence, playing of Taps and laying of wreaths at the memorial. There will be no speakers and attendees are asked to wear a mask.
• A flag ceremony and wreath-laying will be conducted at noon on Veterans Day at the Flagpole at Eastern Cemetery, 726 Graham St., Jeffersonville.
• The Floyd Central ROTC will again lay wreaths on graves at the National Cemetery in New Albany; however, ROTC members will not be marching the 9 miles to the cemetery as they have done in past years, due to COVID-19.
• A memorial event previously scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at IU Southeast has been canceled out of an abundance of caution against COVID-19.
